Linewize Announces Back-to-School Webinar Showcasing its Comprehensive Suite of Solutions to Support Student Safety

Timed with Back-to-School Season, the Webinar Will Highlight Recent Enhancements and New Products Available This Fall Semester

SAN DIEGO, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Linewize , a division of Family Zone (ASX: FZO), a rapidly growing education technology company, today announced it will be hosting a free webinar timed with back-to-school season on Wednesday, August 10 at noon PT. The webinar, titled Linewize Back-to-School Showcase Fall '22: Protecting every child's digital journey, will focus on Linewize's recent product enhancements, in addition to new products and resources that will be available to school districts and parents this fall semester. The important discussion will feature three Linewize executives: Ross Young, executive vice president, Teodora Pavkovic, director of community engagement and Adam Lee, vice president of inside sales and customer success. Those interested in attending the webinar, which will take place via Zoom, can register here .

Attendees will learn about Linewize's suite of capabilities designed to support student safety, education and wellbeing, including hybrid cloud content filtering, student safety monitoring and threat detection, classroom management and more. Additionally, coming off the heels of the recent acquisition of parental controls leader Qustodio by Family Zone, Linewize's parent company, the webinar will offer a preview of the company's new parental control app. Attendees will leave with a heightened understanding of how Linewize's solutions work together to provide the most thorough approach to student safety for K-12 education.

"With the fall semester quickly approaching, this webinar is meant to inform school leaders of the technological products and services available to help keep students safe in a digital-first world," said Young. "By offering insight into the key competitive advantages of our solutions and facilitating meaningful conversations about school districts' critical needs, we aim to ensure optimal digital safety for students."

Young, Lee and Pavkovic will also discuss Linewize's Community platform, which helps school districts educate their communities on digital safety through an online safety hub, webinars and more.

"We understand that it takes a full community to keep students safe," said Pavkovic. "With our Community platform, we are combining technological tools with much-needed resources for educators, parents and students to ensure that all parties are equipped with the necessary information to promote wellbeing and safety."

In addition to the Community platform, the webinar will feature Linewize Monitor , an advanced student threat detection tool, Classwize , which provides screen visibility of all devices and School Manager, a content filtering software.

About Linewize: A division of ASX-traded company FamilyZone, Linewize is a K-12 cyber safety management system and an emerging leader in the fast-growing global cybersafety and EdTech sector. Built by a global team of education experts and former school IT administrators, Linewize's comprehensive suite of tools and resources is designed to keep kids safe online and address a range of digital learning needs. Founded on the premise that promoting digital wellbeing in students goes beyond a simple content filter, Linewize offers products and resources that enable schools to partner with families in order to protect every child's digital journey, both in the classroom and at home. For more information, please visit www.linewize.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/linewize-announces-back-to-school-webinar-showcasing-its-comprehensive-suite-of-solutions-to-support-student-safety-301594054.html

SOURCE Linewize