Lingering Russia-Ukraine Worries May Weigh On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - Stocks may move to the downside in early trading on Friday, giving back ground after moving sharply higher over the three previous sessions. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open for the markets, with the Dow futures down by 179 points.

Lingering concerns about the Russia-Ukraine war may inspire traders to cash in on recent gains, as ongoing peace talks have thus far failed to yield a breakthrough.

President Joe Biden is due to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping about the conflict later today, with Biden expected to deliver a warning that Beijing will pay a price if it supports Russia's war effort.

A drop by shares of FedEx (FDX) may also weigh on the markets, as the delivery giant is slumping by 2.8 percent in pre-market trading after reporting fiscal third quarter earnings that missed analyst estimates.

Overall trading activity may be somewhat subdued, however, as some traders may look to take a breather following the volatility seen in recent sessions.

Shortly after the start of trading, the National Association of Realtors is scheduled to release its report on existing home sales in the month of February. Existing home sales are expected to decrease by 1.0 percent in February after spiking by 6.7 percent in January.

The Conference Board is also due to release its report on leading economic indicators in the month of February. The leading economic index is expected to edge up by 0.2 percent.

Stocks showed a lack of direction early in the session on Thursday but climbed firmly into positive territory over the course of the trading day. The major averages showed strong moves to the upside after bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line in early trading.

The major averages ended the day just off their highs of the session. The Dow surged 417.66 points or 1.2 percent to 34,480.76, the Nasdaq shot up 178.23 points or 1.3 percent to 13,614.78 and the S&P 500 jumped 53.81 points or 1.2 percent to 4,411.67.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index advanced by 0.7 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index jumped by 1.1 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has fallen by 0.6 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index are both down by 1.1 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are edging down $0.08 to $102.90 a barrel after soaring $7.94 to $102.98 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after jumping $34 to $1,943.20 an ounce an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are slipping $3.90 to $1,939.30 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 119.06 yen versus the 118.60 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1033 compared to yesterday's $1.1091.