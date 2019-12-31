Linglong Passed the Highest Level Certification of TISA

ZHAOYUAN, China, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shandong Linglong Tire Co., Ltd., as a Chinese tire manufacturer attaches emphasis on information construction. It not only has realized the intelligent production, but also established a sound information security system. On November 26, 2019, the company has passed the highest level certification of TISAX, which is valid for three years. This certification is not only the recognition of Linglong in information security construction and investment, but also a reliable information security for providing better service to its European auto makers.

Trusted Information Security Assessment Exchange (TISAX) is an enterprise information security assessment and exchange mechanism, aiming at achieving mutual recognition of the information security assessment in auto industry and providing a general assessment and exchange mechanism. With EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) taking effect, European auto companies attach great importance to information security, which has promoted their suppliers and partners to strengthen data protection in the field of auto industry. Meanwhile, global well-known automakers like Volkswagen, Porsche, Audi etc. are the members of the ENX, and they require their suppliers must be certified by TISAX.