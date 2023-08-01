01.08.2023 20:15:00

LingroLearning Announces Appointment of Julie Sykes as Chief Innovation Officer

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LingroLearning, a leader in all digital language learning materials, welcomed Julie Sykes, PhD, as Chief Innovation Officer, who brings vast experience in pragmatics, digital language learning, gaming and academic-business partnerships on July 1, 2023.

Steve Debow, Cofounder and CEO of LingroLearning said, "We cannot imagine a better, more qualified person to help move LingroLearning into our growth-oriented future. Julie's combination of academic success and her extraordinary leadership at the Center for Applied Second Language Studies based at the University of Oregon in Eugene make her the ideal person to lead our innovation efforts."

Julie will apply her keen skills to LingroLearning's higher ed products and lead our efforts in new business models and development. "I am thrilled to be joining a company that truly values providing an elevated language learning experience based on sound research and advances in the field," added Julie. "I look forward to working with the LingroLearning team and fully realizing the potential of academic and commercial partnerships to create successful, meaningful, and relevant language learning experiences."

Julie will continue as full professor at the University of Oregon as she leads LingroLearning's innovative team.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lingrolearning-announces-appointment-of-julie-sykes-as-chief-innovation-officer-301890797.html

SOURCE LingroLearning

