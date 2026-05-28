Link Real Estate Investment Trust Aktie

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WKN: A0HL3P / ISIN: HK0823032773

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28.05.2026 08:10:05

Link REIT FY26 Loss Widens; Guides FY27

(RTTNews) - Link Real Estate Investment Trust (LKREF, 0823.HK) on Thursday reported a wider loss for the full year 2026 compared with the previous year.

For the full year 2026, net loss widened to HK$7.40 billion from HK$8.86 billion in the previous year.

Loss per share was HK$2.86 versus $HK3.45 last year.

Revenue declined 2 percent to HK$ 13.94 billion from HK$14.22 billion in the previous year.

Distributable amount declined 6.4 percent to HK$6.58 billion from HK$7.03 billion in the same period a year ago.

Distribution per unit for the year came in at 253.61 cents versus 272.34 cents last year.

Looking ahead, the company expects negative rental reversions in its Hong Kong retail portfolio to persist in fiscal 2026/2027 at levels broadly in line with fiscal 2025/2026.

The company aims to keep earnings stable and protect distribution per unit through more than HK$200 million in annualized cost savings, careful financing cost management, new revenue initiatives, non-core asset divestments and accelerated unit buybacks.

Link Real Estate Investment Trust is currently 1% lesser at HK$39.580 on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

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