Link Reit’s entry into Singapore via Mercatus deal looks to be well-judged

A YIELD of 5 per cent on commercial properties that require active management sounds unexciting when the cut-off yield of the last six-month Singapore Treasury bill issuance of 2022 was 4.28 per cent. Still, Hong Kong-listed Link Real Estate Investment Trust (Link Reit) scored a good deal with its purchase of malls from Mercatus Co-operative for S$2.16 billion.