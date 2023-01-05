05.01.2023 18:50:00

Link, the Smart Pet Wearable, announces exclusive animal health partnership with MWI/Amerisource Bergen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Link, by Smart Tracking Technologies, LLC has announced an exclusive partnership with MWI for the distribution of the new LinkVet™ smart pet wearable and companion smartphone app. LinkVet™ is distributed exclusively through MWI Animal Health, a division of Amerisource Bergen, to the veterinary market.

Enhancing animal health & wellness by connecting veterinarians with their patients and pet parents like never before

The device is built on a proprietary technology platform that works with LinkVet's smartphone app to provide an ecosystem that connects veterinarians and dog parents with every aspect of a pet's well-being. In addition to GPS tracking and customized activity monitoring and analysis, LinkVet™ provides access to vet and microchip records, unique built-in training tools, symptom analysis tools and on-the-go resources all supported by a Florida-based concierge services team.

This partnership delivers on Link's commitment to enhancing animal health and wellness by connecting veterinarians with their patients and pet parents like never before and as a result enables better pet patient outcomes. LinkVet™ allows veterinarians to manage protocols remotely such as weight management and post-procedure management, enhances continuity of care through appointment and medication reminders, and with industry-leading GPS tracking, is the perfect companion to microchipping to know a dog's location 24/7/365.

For more information, please visit https://linkvet.com

About Smart Tracking Technologies, LLC

Founded in 2019, Smart Tracking Technologies, LLC (Link) is the technology leader in smart pet wearables and encompasses the entire ecosystem of a pet's wellbeing: Health and Wellness, On the Go Lifestyle, Training and Technology.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/link-the-smart-pet-wearable-announces-exclusive-animal-health-partnership-with-mwiamerisource-bergen-301714842.html

SOURCE Link

