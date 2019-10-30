LINK TV Announces Nov. 6 Premiere Of New Climate Change Talk Series KAMP SOLUTIONS

BURBANK, Calif., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Link TV, the national independent non-commercial satellite television network, announced today that KAMP SOLUTIONS, the only global news magazine completely focused on environmental solutions, will become a new addition to the Wednesday night lineup. Host Jurriaan Kamp conducts relevant, real and impactful conversations with guests leading the way to a more just, healthy and harmonious world that include Richard Branson, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Amory Lovins, Rosamund Stone Zander, Deepak Chopra and Johan Rockström.

KAMP SOLUTIONS premieres Weds., Nov. 6 at 7:30 PT/10.30 ET only on Link TV (DIRECTV channel 375 and DISH Network channel 9410).

Following the broadcast, each episode will stream via LinkTV.org/kampsolutions and on the free Link TV app (available on Roku and Apple TV), as well as on YouTube.

"We're very excited to add this new series about the climate crisis and creative solutions to our lineup," said Kim Spencer, Senior Programming Executive for Link TV. "KAMP SOLUTIONS joins our other important programs about critical global issues, such as EARTH FOCUS, the longest-running environmental series on American television."

"Link TV provides the ideal audience that is aligned with KAMP SOLUTIONS's mission to distribute innovation and ground-breaking solutions as wide as possible" said Erik Felderhof, Executive Producer of the KAMP SOLUTIONS series.

In a world where problems consistently dominate the news headline, Kamp Solutions stands out with a complete focus on solutions. In each episode, the series promises viewers an uplifting, inspiring, and impactful conversation. KAMP SOLUTIONS is structured around two questions: "What is your problem?" and "What is your solution?" with the goal of becoming a weekly destination for bringing a refreshing solution-driven perspective to global problems.

Kamp's engaging personality and unique take on the world's challenges invite a relaxed and candid environment that allows guests to engage in entertaining and thoughtful discussions on topical issues. The series offers moments of unpredictable discussions, illuminating guests "in the moment" and saying things viewers won't experience anywhere else.

Join the conversation on social media using #kampsolutions

ABOUT LINK TV

Founded in 1999, Link TV is an independent viewer-supported media organization dedicated to providing programs that engage and inform its audiences with unique perspectives, and empower them to become involved in the world. Reaching more than 31 million U.S. satellite households nationally (DIRECTV channel 375 and DISH Network channel 9410), Link TV connects American viewers with people at the heart of breaking events, organizations at the forefront of social change and the vibrant cultures of an increasingly global community. Select programming from Link TV is also available for streaming on Apple TV, YouTube and Roku platforms. For additional information about Link TV productions, web-exclusive content and program schedules, please visit linktv.org.

