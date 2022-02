LinkedIn Announces The Launch Of A New Podcast Network

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Ah LinkedIn, the only place on the internet where musing about the silver linings of a job candidate's botched interview counts as creativity. Naturally, what every user wants is even more content from the professional networking site.At least, that's what the people at LinkedIn HQ think. On Wednesday, the Microsoft -owned company announced the launch of its own podcast network, and even co-founder and executive chairman Reid Hoffman is getting in on the "fun" -- soon he'll be adding "podcast co-host" to his resume.Continue reading