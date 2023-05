LinkedIn is the Latest Setback for Western Companies in China

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.LinkedIn is out of a job in China.This week, the popular social media platform announced it's shuttering the Chinese version of its job search app, InCareer, and laying off more than 700 employees worldwide. While LinkedIn is a multi-billion dollar recruitment platform with hundreds of millions of users around the globe, it is facing an increasingly common problem in Silicon Valley: the inability to compete with China's domestic offerings.Continue reading