LinkedIn open sources lakehouse tool OpenHouse

LinkedIn has decided to open source its data management tool, OpenHouse, which it says can help data engineers and related data infrastructure teams in an enterprise to reduce their product engineering effort and decrease the time required to deploy products or applications.OpenHouse is compatible with open source data lakehouses and is a control plane that comprises a "declarative" catalog and a suite of data services.A data lakehouse is a data architecture that offers both storage and analytics capabilities, in contrast to the concepts for data lakes, which store data in native format, and data warehouses, which store structured data (often in SQL format).