LinkedIn To Reportedly Cut About 5% Of Workforce In Reorganization

(RTTNews) - Reports indicate that LinkedIn, run by Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), is getting ready to cut about 5% of its workforce as part of a reorganization effort, following the trend among tech companies to streamline their operations in 2026, according to several media reports.

With over 17,500 employees worldwide, this could mean several hundred jobs may be affected. The company has stated that these changes are part of its regular business planning, aimed at positioning LinkedIn for future growth.

Interestingly, this restructuring comes even as business seems to be doing well. In Microsoft's latest quarterly report, LinkedIn's revenue grew by 12% compared to last year, largely thanks to gains in recruiting tools, subscriptions, and advertising. The platform now boasts over 1.2 billion members globally.

This decision aligns with broader changes happening at Microsoft, which has also offered voluntary buyouts to some employees in the U.S.

The tech sector overall has seen over 100,000 job cuts this year as companies try to balance controlling costs with significant investments in artificial intelligence and cloud tech.