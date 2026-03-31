Linklogis Releases 2025 Annual Results: Total Volume of Processed Supply Chain Assets Exceeds RMB500 Billion, Unveiling the 'SC+ Platform'



EQS Newswire / 31/03/2026 / 13:30 CET/CEST



SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 31 March 2026 - On March 31, 2026, Linklogis Inc. (09959.HK, "Linklogis") released its 2025 annual results. During the year, the total revenue and income amounted to RMB983 million. Revenue and income in the second half of the year increased significantly by 62% compared with the first half of the year, reaching RMB608 million. In 2025, the total volume of supply chain assets processed by its technology solutions reached RMB508.1 billion, representing a 27% year-on-year increase, while the number of anchor enterprises served increased to 3,145. As of the end of 2025, Linklogis had cumulatively served more than 430,000 SMEs with efficient and convenient digital inclusive fintech services. The company maintained a solid financial position, with cash reserves reaching RMB4.9 billion, while liquidity remained ample.



In addition, Linklogis has always placed shareholder interests at the core of its corporate governance, rewarding investors' trust through sustained and tangible actions. In August 2025, the Board approved a new share repurchase program of no less than US$80 million to be implemented over a one-year period. Under this repurchase program, the company has cumulatively repurchased shares totaling HK$365 million (approximately US$47 million), demonstrating its confidence in its long-term value through concrete actions.



Focusing on Core Business, Accelerating Business Structure Optimization



In 2025, Linklogis remained focused on its core business and accelerated the optimization of its business structure. The total volume of supply chain assets processed by its technology solutions reached RMB508.1 billion, up 27% year-on-year. With a market share of 22%, the company ranked first in the industry for the sixth consecutive year. The number of anchor enterprises served increased to 3,145, including 54 of China's Top 100 enterprises and 151 of China's Top 500 enterprises, while the number of financial institution partners reached 428, further improving the efficiency of industry-finance collaboration.



Linklogis' supply chain finance technology solutions include Anchor Cloud, which consists of Multi-tier Transfer Cloud, AMS Cloud and Treasury Cloud, as well as FI Cloud, which consists of ABS Cloud and eChain Cloud. In 2025, the total volume of supply chain assets processed by Anchor Cloud reached RMB369.6 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 31%. The total volume of supply chain assets processed by Multi-tier Transfer Cloud reached RMB304.2 billion, surging 47% year-on-year, with its contribution to the group's total asset volume rising from 52% in 2024 to 60% in 2025. The total volume of supply chain assets processed by AMS Cloud, however, was RMB65.4 billion, down 13% year-on-year due to the continued decline in issuance volume in the supply chain asset securitization market.



The total volume of supply chain assets processed by FI Cloud reached RMB128.9 billion, up 20% year-on-year. Both ABS Cloud and eChain Cloud recorded solid double-digit growth in transaction volume, contributing to a 25% year-on-year increase in FI Cloud revenue. In the ABS Cloud segment, the total volume of supply chain assets processed reached RMB69.1 billion, rising 28% year-on-year. In the eChain Cloud segment, the total volume of supply chain assets processed reached RMB59.7 billion, increasing 13% year-on-year.



Linklogis focused on six key industries, including infrastructure and construction, new energy and advanced manufacturing, and worked with its subsidiary Bytter Technology to deepen targeted cross-selling, achieving breakthroughs in high-quality customer acquisition. Leveraging its one-stop comprehensive industrial-finance solutions and innovative scenario-based applications, Linklogis worked with a number of central and state-owned enterprises and leading private enterprises, including Shougang Group, China Coal Mine Construction Group Corporation and JA Solar Technology, to launch integrated industrial-finance platform projects. At the same time, it provided targeted support to 17 high-quality enterprises, including Shanghai Construction Group, Yunnan Construction and Investment Holding Group and Luzhou Laojiao, covering scenarios such as order financing, bill collateral, and supply chain bill transfer, supporting coordinated growth in both scale and value creation.



Building the "Second Growth Curve", Unlocking Global Trade Finance Potential



2025 marked a pivotal year for Linklogis' international business as the company embarked on a new chapter and accelerated the development of its "second growth curve." During the year, Linklogis officially launched a comprehensive rebranding of its international business, introducing "Unloq" as its new identity for the global market, reflecting its vision of unlocking the potential and efficiency of global trade finance. Guided by a core strategy centered on cross-border trade corridors, scenario-based finance and technology-driven risk management, Unloq is committed to building a globally connected digital supply chain finance platform with strong local execution capabilities.



In line with its core strategy, the company has leveraged its cloud-native technology to launch the innovative "SC+ Platform", designed to connect global real-world trade with digital finance. The "SC+" signifies its core function of connecting smart contracts with compliant digital payment instruments, forming a technology-enabled solution for global trade finance. The platform is dedicated to building the next-generation digital infrastructure for global trade finance and addressing systemic challenges in cross-border trade, including credit verification, fund turnover, and clearing and settlement efficiency. Through the platform, funders can utilize various compliant payment methods to purchase trade receivables.



To date, Unloq has completed the deployment of the core architecture of the SC+ Platform. Working with multiple commercial partners, Unloq has advanced the rollout of innovative applications leveraging compliant digital payment methods. In 2025, Linklogis successfully secured the bid for a Web3.0-based supply chain finance platform project for a leading central state-owned enterprise, marking a new milestone in its technological capabilities and industry recognition in the field of digital trade infrastructure.



In its international business, Unloq accelerated the expansion of cross-border trade services. In addition to traditional B2B goods trade, cross-border e-commerce and online travel agencies, it also expanded into cross-border logistics, bringing the total number of platform customers to 1,550, representing a net year-on-year increase of 451. With the deeper penetration of the SC+ Platform in cross-border trade finance, the continued expansion of its global localized service network, and the accelerated integration of solutions supporting Chinese enterprises' overseas expansion, Linklogis' cross-border and international business is expected to enter a phase of exponential growth in both asset volume and revenue in 2026, embarking on a new chapter of high-quality and sustainable development.



Advancing the "AI-powered Industrial Finance" Strategy: From Internal Empowerment to Industry Value Co-Creation



Linklogis remains committed to its "AI-powered Industrial Finance" strategy and continues to promote the deep integration of AI with supply chain finance across the entire value chain. Built on years of technological expertise and scenario-based refinement, its AI capabilities have evolved from internal productivity tools into a sophisticated intelligence engine that empowers the entire industrial ecosystem. By deeply integrating leading domestic large language models with its proprietary supply chain finance scenario knowledge graph and multimodal business elements, the company has systematically advanced the ongoing iteration and capability enhancement of its self-developed vertical model, LDP-GPT. Building on this foundation, Linklogis has developed the "BeeLink AI Agent" product matrix, covering more than ten core scenarios including intelligent trade document checking, intelligent PBOC registration, intelligent KYC, and intelligent risk management.



In 2025, BeeLink AI Agent continued to deliver breakthroughs in market penetration and commercialization. The number of customers served rose to 42, including domestic and overseas financial institutions and industry leaders such as Standard Chartered Bank, Bank of Hangzhou, and China Electrical Equipment Finance. Processing efficiency improved by 20 times, while accuracy in key processes reached 99%. As AI continues to evolve toward an agent-based paradigm, Linklogis will take "AI Agent+" as a strategic lever to comprehensively upgrade BeeLink AI Agent from functional tools to intelligent collaboration. It will prioritize breakthroughs in advanced capabilities such as cross-system task coordination, natural-language interactive decision-making, and adaptive workflow optimization, enabling customers to move from point intelligence to enterprise-wide intelligence, and from business insights to intelligent decision-making, thereby delivering end-to-end value across the entire value chain.



Linklogis actively responded to China's "dual carbon" strategy and high-quality development agenda by embedding ESG principles into product innovation and the entire service lifecycle, leveraging technology to advance green finance, inclusive finance, and sustainable development. In 2025, the volume of sustainable supply chain assets served by the company exceeded RMB66.8 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 80%, with its share of total serviced assets rising from 9% in 2024 to 13% in 2025. During the year, SMEs that obtained financing through Linklogis Supply Chain Multi-tier AR Transfer Platform benefited from an average financing cost of only 2.85%. The company continued to deepen its presence in four key sectors—renewable energy, rural revitalization, environmental protection, and public health—while further expanding into sustainable sectors such as the new energy vehicle supply chain, green buildings, and the circular economy. Through these initiatives, it directed financial resources more precisely to key segments that generate both green and low-carbon benefits and strong social impact, gradually building a broader and more influential sustainable development ecosystem that integrates industry and finance.



Expanding Full-scenario Deployment, Enhancing the Smart Industrial Finance Treasury Product Matrix



Through the acquisition of Bytter Technology, Linklogis made a strategic entry into the corporate treasury management sector. By synergizing management teams and business operations, the company successfully established the Treasury Cloud product line, providing diverse customers with end-to-end treasury management services covering settlement operations, cash planning, financing management, risk monitoring, and intelligent decision-making. As a key component of Linklogis' "Smart Industrial Finance Treasury" strategy, Treasury Cloud is anchored by a dual-engine approach powered by AI and data, and has established a comprehensive product matrix, including the F1 treasury management system and T6 cash management system for anchor enterprises, the bank treasury system for financial institutions, and the Yingzilian SaaS platform for SMEs.



Since September 11, 2025, Bytter Technology has been consolidated into the group's financial statements. The integration of the Treasury Cloud business has been fully completed. Linklogis will continue to deepen resources integration and business collaboration between Treasury Cloud and the group's other supply chain finance technology businesses in areas such as product R&D, channel expansion and customer service. The company will accelerate the development of an integrated, intelligent and scalable Smart Industrial Finance Treasury platform, providing customers with one-stop digital solutions covering treasury management and industrial-finance collaboration.



Charles Song, founder, Chairman and CEO of Linklogis, said: "The year 2026 marks the tenth anniversary of Linklogis. As we stand at the threshold of a new decade, we will remain firmly committed to a core strategy of being technology-driven and globally connected, while steadfastly advancing our dual-engine approach of deepening domestic industrial finance and expanding global digital trade. We will seize opportunities amid transformation and strengthen our competitive advantages through innovation. In the domestic market, we will continue to advance the "AI-powered Industrial Finance" strategy. Anchored by the comprehensive upgrade of BeeLink AI Agent, we will accelerate AI's evolution from scenario-based enablement to ecosystem-level collaboration. At the same time, leveraging our full-stack capabilities in Smart Industrial Finance Treasury solutions, we will continue to refine our integrated one-stop solutions, consolidate our market leadership, and ensure the steady growth of our core business. In international markets, we will accelerate the expansion of global cross-border digital trade networks through Unloq and roll out the SC+ Platform along key global trade corridors. We aim to become a key builder and connector in the ongoing digital and intelligent transformation of global trade finance. The future is already unfolding. Only the adaptable can prevail, and only the persistent can go the distance. With technology as our oar and industry as our vessel, Linklogis will continue to join forces with our partners, embarking together on the magnificent journey toward a digital and intelligent future for global industrial finance."



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News Source: Linklogis