LinkShadow - Gold Winner at the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards 2020

ATHENS, Ga., March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LinkShadow – The Next-Generation Cybersecurity Analytics announced that it was honored at the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in the "User and Entity Behavior Analytics" category, thus positioning the company as a technology leader in this domain.

Fadi Sharaf, Sales Director, LinkShadow, said, "This accolade speaks for itself, and we are extremely delighted to receive this recognition. UEBA is one of LinkShadow's core features that provides behavioral and privileged user analytics, leveraging on the capabilities of AI and Machine Learning. This unique attribute has propelled LinkShadow to be amongst the leading cybersecurity solutions provider in the UEBA domain."

"Congratulations to LinkShadow for being recognized as the Gold award winner in the UEBA category of the 2020 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards," said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the 400,000-member Information Security Community on LinkedIn that jointly produce the awards program. "With over 500 entries in more than 90 award categories, the 2020 awards are highly competitive, and all winners truly reflect the very best in today's cybersecurity industry."

The 2020 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, organized by Cybersecurity Insiders, is a notable platform where companies, products, and professionals are recognized for their excellence, innovation, and leadership in the information security field. Winners from amongst hundreds of nominations are chosen after in-depth scrutiny by the Information Security Community.

About LinkShadow

LinkShadow is a U.S.-registered company with regional offices in the Middle East. It is pioneered by a team of highly skilled solution architects, product specialists and programmers with a vision to formulate a next-generation cybersecurity solution that provides unparalleled detection of even the most sophisticated threats. LinkShadow was built with the vision of enhancing organizations' defenses against advanced cyberattacks, zero-day malware and ransomware, while simultaneously gaining rapid insight into the effectiveness of their existing security investments. For more information, visit www.linkshadow.com.

Ann Paterson| VP of Marketing

LinkShadow

E: ann@linkshadow.com

Related Images

image1.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/linkshadow---gold-winner-at-the-cybersecurity-excellence-awards-2020-301020885.html

SOURCE LinkShadow