LINKSOUL'S LIMITED-EDITION "THANK YOU, MR. ELDER" CHARITY T-SHIRT HONORS LEE ELDER'S CONTRIBUTIONS TOWARD INTEGRATING GOLF

100% of Proceeds Donated to the Lee Elder Trust

Two-Time Masters Champion Bubba Watson Donating Autographed Pair of Golf Shoes Worn at Augusta to Help Raise Funds

OCEANSIDE, Calif., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lee Elder shattered color barriers in golf around the world. To honor his contributions, lifestyle-apparel brand Linksoul is releasing a "Thank You, Mr. Elder" t-shirt with 100% of proceeds going to the Lee Elder Trust. The trust covers Alzheimer-treatment costs for Elder's wife Sharon, as well as growing his legacy and pioneering work to expand the reach of golf.

"Linksoul's goal has, and always will be, to bring people together in the spirit of golf and give back to the community," said Geoff Cunningham, co-founder Linksoul. "Lee tore down barriers and was a critical figure in growing the game of golf. To thank him for all of his accomplishments, Linksoul is coming together in support of his family with this t-shirt in his honor."

In 1975, Lee Elder became the first African American man to compete in the Masters. Four years earlier, he competed in the South African PGA Championship during Apartheid. Despite his incredible achievements on-and-off the course, Elder and his wife Sharon relied on celebrity golf event appearances and speaking engagements to make ends meet until his passing in 2021. His wife is now battling Alzheimer's and struggling to keep up with mounting medical bills, rising healthcare costs, and no meaningful income to assist.

Linksoul released the "Thank You, Mr. Elder" shirt to honor both Elder's contributions to the game and society as a whole, and to help support Sharon. PGA TOUR superstar and Linksoul investor, Bubba Watson is donating an autographed pair of golf shoes worn during last year's Masters to raise additional funds.

Consumers can enter to win the shoes in multiple ways, including one entry for every $1 donated, one entry by subscribing to Linksoul's newsletter and 40 entries when purchasing the "Thank You, Mr. Elder" t-shirt. The t-shirt is available for order now at $40 each and will ship starting April 6, 2022. For more information on the Lee Elder shirt, please visit https://linksoul.com/pages/lee-elder.

Linksoul is based in Oceanside, California and is John Ashworth and Geoff Cunningham's exploration of the spiritual, soulful core of pastimes like golf, surf, yoga, travel, hiking, cooking and more. Linksoul creates apparel and accessories designed to seamlessly transition between all of life's important activities and endeavors.

For more information on Linksoul, please visit www.linksoul.com or follow the brand on social media at Instagram.com/Linksoul, Facebook.com/Linksoul, or Twitter.com/Linksoul.

About Linksoul

Linksoul is the fusion of two predominant ideas: "Links," the sandy dunes that connect the land and sea and "Soul," the spiritual nature of human beings. Linksoul exists to link the soul of human beings with pastimes and endeavors that possess a unique soul of their own. They believe a good day for the modern man includes five things: time with family, time with friends, time in nature, creating things with your hands and physical exercise. Linksoul is designing apparel with the utility to be worn the entire day, seamlessly transitioning between all five.

