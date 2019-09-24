Linktech Australia Introduces Superior Data Protection for SMBs with 1TB Free Storage

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Data protection is one of the biggest pain points in SMBs, and not only do they spend enormous amounts of time and money to secure their systems, sometimes without succeeding their goal.

Now, Linktech Australia, a leading IT Support and Consultancy firm, introduces the upgraded Cloud Backup service that secures its clients from a huge range of potential threats. Linktech Australia cloud backup solution offers seamless integration and is customized to the specific needs for robust, secure backup, and quick and effective restore.

The solution backs up applications, servers, endpoints or mobile devices, regardless of the operating system or location, to a secured data centre in Australia. The key benefits of Linktech Australia's secure cloud backup include but are not limited to data encryption with password protection AES-256 in transit and at rest, role-based access for security, and award-winning backup technology with ISO 9001, ISO 27001, ISO 22301, PCI, and HIPAA. The service is adjusted to each client's requirements for secure backup and effective restoration from their datacentre, private or public cloud. Monitored and proactively managed 24/7, it is fully scalable – clients can start with a small back up and enhance it gradually.

To promote its superior service, Linktech Australia delivers a limited-time promotional offer of one terabyte (TB) of free cloud storage to its customers that subscribe to its Cloud Backup Services. This very appealing offer is effective today and ending on September 30, 2019.

Regina Melamed, Managing Director of Linktech Australia reveals "Today's SMBs are struggling to keep up with the growing volume of data to back up while making sure it's protected from constant threats. As part of today's announcement, we're putting the call out to all SMBs to make sure they have complete protection while ensuring they keep multiple backups available at all times."

Interesting, right? For further information visit linktechaustralia.com.au/backup/ today.

About Linktech Australia

Linktech Australia is a leading IT Support and IT Consultancy that offers digital transformation, procurement, business systems architecture, professional and managed consulting services with offices in Melbourne and Sydney.

Linktech Australia takes a vendor-neutral approach to technology, working closely with Microsoft and Citrix as well as HPE, Cisco, and VMware. https://linktechaustralia.com.au

SOURCE Linktech Australia