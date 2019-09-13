LINQ Completes Series A Funding

OAKLAND, Calif., September 13, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The LINQ team is excited to announce a continued partnership with Stanley Black & Decker who has committed an undisclosed Series A funding investment as an extension to the seed funding invested last year.

"We are very excited to have the continued support from the largest tool company in the world - their contribution on our board, deep domain knowledge of the global construction industry and operational expertise has been a fantastic asset to LINQ," said Jake Olsen, LINQ Cofounder and CEO.

LINQ has been successfully used by trade contractors on dozens of projects over the last few months during beta testing. This additional capital gives the team the runway to accelerate their user-centric design approach to launch LINQ this fall, and then scale the team and product to support future growth.

"LINQ has made amazing progress over the past 18 months by building a high performing team and taking an extremely disciplined approach to building a solution around our customers' needs and wants. Their early market traction is impressive, and we are optimistic about the future of this new venture." Kevin Lemke, VP, Innovation Strategy at Stanley Black & Decker.

About LINQ:

There are some fantastic new digital tools coming into the construction industry, but one of the unforeseen consequences is the challenge of keeping up with the growing amount of data and documents being generated on projects today - creating a digital divide between the people creating the data and those who need to access it and find answers quickly to keep the project moving.

LINQ is a data and documentation tool that closes this divide by giving everyone the power to instantly retrieve the most relevant and current information. LINQ cuts across the various silos of construction information and joins together the correct data and documents at a single point. Think of it as the ultimate search engine for shop drawings, submittals, specifications, plans, safety manuals, RFIs and more.

LINQ was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA

