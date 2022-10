Linux 6.0 kernel arrives, quietly

The Linux 6.0 kernel has been released with changes impacting areas such as chip hardware support, timer registers, and XFS file systems. Bigger changes such as Rust programming language support are lined up for Linux 6.1.Unveiling of the kernel was announced by Linux founder Linus Torvalds in a bulletin on October 2. The bulletin cites various changes including proper enablement of registers before accessing timers as well as ensuring that all MACs are powered down before reset and only doing PLL once after a reset. Other changes, cited by the lwn.net news site for Linux, include buffered writes to XFS file systems and zero-copy network transmission with io_uring.To read this article in full, please click here