Linzel Distributing Joins SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne® Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE) announced today the company completed its acquisition of Linzel Distributing ("Linzel”), a wholesale distributor of outdoor lighting and landscape supplies with one location in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.

"Since 2008, Linzel has built a reputation for providing tremendous customer service, product expertise, and industry-leading customer education programs to landscape contractors in Ontario and Eastern Canada,” said Doug Black, Chairman and CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply. "We are excited to welcome the team to our SiteOne family and continue providing world-class products and services to our combined customers.”

"When considering options for the future growth of Linzel, SiteOne was a natural fit with its focus on customer experience and associate development,” said Chris Linzel, founder of Linzel. "We are excited to join the SiteOne team and benefit from the enhanced opportunities for our customers and associates.”

This is the tenth acquisition in 2022 for SiteOne as the company continues to expand the number of markets in which it offers the full range of landscape supplies and services to landscape professionals.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE), is the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces. https://www.siteone.com/

