Lío Ibiza Returns with Exclusive Takeover of Bellagio's Mayfair Supper Club During Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix

Iconic Ibizan cabaret delivers next act of show-stopping Fountain-side entertainment November 12 - 22

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ibiza's most exclusive cabaret dining experience is set to make its grand return to the U.S. during the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX when Lío takes over The Mayfair Supper Club, Bellagio's acclaimed restaurant and entertainment destination. The Mayfair will transform into the Ibizan spectacle November 12-22 at 8 p.m. and feature breathtaking performances, exquisite costumes and electrifying energy for a global audience.

"Lío's 2021 takeover of The Mayfair was a smash hit and guests have been clamoring for its return," said Ann Hoff, Bellagio's President & COO. "Lío is the perfect embodiment of the energy, elegance and excitement that define the Las Vegas experience and we're thrilled to welcome them back."

At Lío Las Vegas, guests become part of an all-night soiree, immersed in a showstopping over-the-top production that evolves throughout the night, with the iconic Bellagio fountains serving as a stunning backdrop. The dining-entertainment experience will bring its signature Spanish sizzle to the stage along with cuisine that includes a unique pre-fixe menu celebrating the fusion of Mediterranean-Vegas specialties.

Sanjay Nandi, CEO of Lío Group said, "We are excited to announce Lío's return to Las Vegas and to The Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio during the Las Vegas Grand Prix this November. Lío's immersive high-octane cabaret will bring extraordinary acts and world-class performers paired with an exquisite dining experience to the iconic Las Vegas boulevard and we can't wait for you to see what we have in store."

Come for the cabaret, stay for the party.

About Lío Group

Lío Group is a global hospitality and lifestyle brand with entertainment at its heart.

The unique Lío concept has been entertaining revellers for over a decade at its flagship Lío Ibiza which opened in 2011. Following the arrival of Lío Mykonos in 2021, Lío London and Lío Mallorca opened in 2023, and Lío is set to launch in Dubai and Marbella in 2024. Lío is a global phenomenon that delivers high octane cabaret for the 21st Century. The fully immersive experience combines a Mediterranean inspired menu with extraordinary acts and world class performers from dance, theatre, and acrobatics to create the pinnacle of theatrical dining, before transforming into a nightclub.

The Lío Group ventures also include Casa Formentera hotel in Formentera and Ftelia beach club in Mykonos. The group is committed to bringing the spirit of Ibiza to more people in more ways, with locations and experiences across the globe. Lío Group's journey from local to global is felt at every level of the experience each of their venues offers and they also have a sustainability plan which ensures they continue to provide luxury experiences whilst also being a responsible and sustainable business.

About Bellagio

Inspired by the beautiful villages of Europe, the AAA Five Diamond Bellagio Resort & Casino overlooks a Mediterranean-blue, 8 ½-acre lake in which fountains perform a magnificent aquatic ballet. Award-winning dining including its newest addition The Mayfair Supper Club, a world-class art gallery, the exquisite Conservatory & Botanical Gardens, the stunning performance of "O" by Cirque du Soleil, a sumptuous spa and salon and exclusive luxury shopping all work together to compose the symphony that is Bellagio. Bellagio is operated by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM). For more information and reservations, visit bellagio.com, call toll free at (888) 987-6667 or find us on Facebook and Twitter.

