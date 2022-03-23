Lion Electric On Track To Begin Manufacturing 100% Electric Vehicles In Joliet In H2

(RTTNews) - Lion Electric Co. (LEV, LEV.TO), a manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, Wednesday said it is on track to begin manufacturing 100% electric vehicles at its upcoming Joliet, Illinois manufacturing facility in the second half of 2022.

The facility is expected to be the largest dedicated medium and heavy-duty electric vehicle manufacturing plant in the country with a production capacity of up to 20,000 vehicles per year.

Lion anticipates that it will add over 1,400 new jobs to the Joliet region over the next four years.

The company said it hosted congressional representatives Bill Foster, Sean Casten and Lauren Underwood, alongside state and federal officials on March 21 at the facility.

School districts from several states, student transportation advocacy groups, as well as large national commercial fleets attended the event to test vehicles.

The event highlighted how the recently passed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act or IIJA will bolster clean manufacturing in the United States.

The IIJA sets aside $5 billion in funding for the adoption of clean school buses to be administered by the EPA. This is along with $7.5 billion to build out critical charging infrastructure throughout the country to speed the transportation sector's transition to electrification.