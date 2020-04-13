LIONSGATE LIVE! A NIGHT AT THE MOVIES CELEBRATES THE COMMUNAL THEATRICAL EXPERIENCE WITH FOUR FRIDAYS OF FREE FLICKS

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global content leader Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) announced today that the studio will honor the communal experience of watching movies in movie theaters and support the people who make those places great with a special program that reminds everyone how much we love going to the cinema. The studio is presenting Lionsgate Live! A Night at the Movies, a program of four Fridays of free movies streaming live on YouTube.

Beginning this Friday and continuing every Friday spanning four consecutive weeks, the studio will team with Fandango and YouTube to livestream four of Lionsgate's most popular library titles – the blockbuster The Hunger Games, the classic Dirty Dancing, the Academy Award®-winning La La Land, and the box office smash John Wick – on Lionsgate's YouTube page and Fandango's Movieclips YouTube page.

Lionsgate Live! A Night at the Movies will be hosted by Jamie Lee Curtis. Curtis will share her own movie memories as she is joined by special guest celebrities and YouTube personalities. Each week's night at the movies will feature special programming and interactive opportunities for fans, like real-time fan chats via YouTube Live, live tweeting @Lionsgate and partners, and shared fan engagement opportunities in-show, including movie trivia, movie-themed challenges, and more.

Most importantly, audiences everywhere will have the chance to join Lionsgate in showing support for the country's temporarily jobless movie theater employees and how much we all appreciate and miss them. Lionsgate's initial donation as well as the audience and partner donations throughout this event will benefit the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation, an organization dedicated to helping workers throughout the motion picture industry, and will link to the Foundation's charitable page so that viewers who are able can help as well. The Will Rogers Foundation is currently providing financial assistance to theater employees furloughed by the COVID-19 crisis.

The free movies that will livestream on Fridays at 6:00pm PT/9:00pm ET are:

April 17 – "The Hunger Games"

April 24 – "Dirty Dancing"

May 1 – "La La Land"

May 8 – "John Wick" (age registration required)

To present the live movie event, Lionsgate is joining with some of its most dedicated partners like Fandango and important exhibition partners such as the National Association of Theatre Owners, AMC Theatres, Regal, and Cinemark Theatres, among other regional circuits. And what's a movie without popcorn and snacks? Popcornopolis, purveyors of gourmet popcorn and "known for the cone," will support with a consumer movie night offer, with 10% of sales donated to the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation. And SnackNation, the country's leading provider of better-for-you snacks, drinks, and coffee for the home and office, will curate a movie-themed snack box with a special price and free shipping.

"There's nothing that will replace the magic of seeing a movie together with your fellow moviegoers in a theater on a big screen, but this is a chance for America to come together to recreate the experience," said Joe Drake, chairman, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. "This is a great chance to show the country's theatrical employees how much we miss going to their theaters and how much we support them. Jamie Lee Curtis – a woman who literally grew up with the movies and movie theaters – is one of the world's biggest movie fans, so it's a real thrill that she'll be our host for this event. Let's have some fun watching some classic movies together at home while celebrating moviegoing!"

John Fithian, president and CEO, National Association of Theatre Owners, added, "Throughout the 125-year history of the cinema, this is the first time that movie theaters have been shut down across the country. Whether it was the Depression, wars, disasters, or local calamities, movie theaters have always been a gathering place where audiences can come together to laugh and be moved, reacting as one, to put their troubles behind them or forget about their hard week at work, and just get lost in the amazing stories on the big screen. Until we can gather again in our nation's theaters, we're grateful to Lionsgate for honoring the theatrical moviegoing experience and we are thrilled to join together with them over these next four Fridays, not only to see four classic movies for free, but also to allow fans and celebrities to share their own moviegoing memories. We love that so many people will be talking about what makes going to the movies so unique and memorable."

