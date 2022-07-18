|
18.07.2022 15:00:00
LIONSGATE TO RELEASE FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2023 AND HOLD ANALYST AND INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL AFTER MARKET CLOSE ON THURSDAY, AUGUST 4, 2022
SANTA MONICA, Calif., and VANCOUVER, BC, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) today announced it will release its financial results for the fiscal 2023 first quarter ended June 30, 2022 after market close on Thursday, August 4.
Lionsgate senior management will hold its analyst and investor conference call to discuss its fiscal 2023 first quarter at 6:00 P.M. ET/3:00 P.M. PT on Thursday, August 4. Interested parties may listen to the live webcast by visiting the events page on the Lionsgate corporate website or via https://services.choruscall.com/links/lgf220804sFWmyNBP.html. A full replay will be available starting Thursday evening, August 4, by clicking the same link.
About Lionsgate
Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) encompasses world-class motion picture and television studio operations aligned with the STARZ premium global subscription platform to bring a unique and varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers around the world. The Company's film, television, subscription and location-based entertainment businesses are backed by a 17,000-title library and a valuable collection of iconic film and television franchises. A digital age company driven by its entrepreneurial culture and commitment to innovation, the Lionsgate brand is synonymous with bold, original, relatable entertainment for audiences worldwide.
For investor inquiries, please contact:
Nilay Shah
nshah@lionsgate.com
310-255-3651
For media inquiries, please contact:
Laurel Pecchia
lpecchia@lionsgate.com
310-255-5114
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lionsgate-to-release-first-quarter-earnings-for-fiscal-2023-and-hold-analyst-and-investor-conference-call-after-market-close-on-thursday-august-4-2022-301588116.html
SOURCE Lionsgate
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Lions Gate Entertainment Corp Registered Shs -B- Non-Votingmehr Nachrichten
|
02.02.22
|Ausblick: Lions Gate Entertainment B präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
03.11.21
|Ausblick: Lions Gate Entertainment B legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
20.10.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Lions Gate Entertainment B stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
03.08.21
|Ausblick: Lions Gate Entertainment B präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
21.07.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Lions Gate Entertainment B stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
25.05.21
|Ausblick: Lions Gate Entertainment B präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
12.05.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Lions Gate Entertainment B stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
02.02.21
|Ausblick: Lions Gate Entertainment B stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)