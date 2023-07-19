19.07.2023 15:00:00

LIONSGATE TO RELEASE FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2024 AND HOLD ANALYST AND INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL AFTER MARKET CLOSE ON WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 9, 2023

SANTA MONICA, Calif., and VANCOUVER, BC, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) today announced it will release its financial results for the fiscal 2024 first quarter ended June 30, 2023 after market close on Wednesday, August 9. 

Lionsgate senior management will hold its analyst and investor conference call to discuss its fiscal 2024 first quarter at 6:00 P.M. ET/3:00 P.M. PT on Wednesday, August 9. Interested parties may listen to the live webcast by visiting the events page on the Lionsgate corporate website or via https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=FI05lF4a. A full replay will be available starting Wednesday evening, August 9, by clicking the same link.

ABOUT LIONSGATE
Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) encompasses world-class motion picture and television studio operations aligned with the STARZ premium global subscription platform to bring a unique and varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers around the world. The Company's film, television, subscription and location-based entertainment businesses are backed by an 18,000-title library and a valuable collection of iconic film and television franchises. A digital age company driven by its entrepreneurial culture and commitment to innovation, the Lionsgate brand is synonymous with bold, original, relatable entertainment for audiences worldwide.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Nilay Shah
nshah@lionsgate.com
310-255-3651

For media inquiries, please contact:

Laurel Pecchia
lpecchia@lionsgate.com
310-255-5114

