SANTA MONICA, Calif. and VANCOUVER, BC, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) today announced it will release its fourth quarter and full year financial results for the 2022 fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 after market close on Thursday, May 26.

Lionsgate senior management will hold its analyst and investor conference call to discuss its fiscal 2022 financial results at 5:00 P.M. ET/2:00 P.M. PT on Thursday, May 26 . Interested parties may listen to the live webcast by visiting the events page on the Lionsgate corporate website or via https://services.choruscall.com/links/lgf220526rX546qOw.html . A full replay will be available starting Thursday evening, May 26, by clicking the same link.

ABOUT LIONSGATE

Combining the STARZ premium global subscription platform with world-class motion picture and television studio operations, Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) brings a unique and varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers around the world. Its film, television, subscription and location-based entertainment businesses are backed by a 17,000-title library and the largest collection of film and television franchises in the independent media space. A digital age company driven by its entrepreneurial culture and commitment to innovation, the Lionsgate brand is synonymous with bold, original, relatable entertainment for the audiences it serves worldwide.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Nilay Shah

nshah@lionsgate.com

310-255-3651

For media inquiries, please contact:

Peter D. Wilkes

pwilkes@lionsgate.com

310-255-3726

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lionsgate-to-release-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-earnings-for-fiscal-2022-and-hold-analyst-and-investor-conference-call-after-market-close-on-thursday-may-26-2022-301544961.html

SOURCE Lionsgate