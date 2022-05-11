|
11.05.2022 15:00:00
LIONSGATE TO RELEASE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2022 AND HOLD ANALYST AND INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL AFTER MARKET CLOSE ON THURSDAY, MAY 26, 2022
SANTA MONICA, Calif. and VANCOUVER, BC, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) today announced it will release its fourth quarter and full year financial results for the 2022 fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 after market close on Thursday, May 26.
Lionsgate senior management will hold its analyst and investor conference call to discuss its fiscal 2022 financial results at 5:00 P.M. ET/2:00 P.M. PT on Thursday, May 26. Interested parties may listen to the live webcast by visiting the events page on the Lionsgate corporate website or via https://services.choruscall.com/links/lgf220526rX546qOw.html . A full replay will be available starting Thursday evening, May 26, by clicking the same link.
ABOUT LIONSGATE
Combining the STARZ premium global subscription platform with world-class motion picture and television studio operations, Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) brings a unique and varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers around the world. Its film, television, subscription and location-based entertainment businesses are backed by a 17,000-title library and the largest collection of film and television franchises in the independent media space. A digital age company driven by its entrepreneurial culture and commitment to innovation, the Lionsgate brand is synonymous with bold, original, relatable entertainment for the audiences it serves worldwide.
For investor inquiries, please contact:
Nilay Shah
nshah@lionsgate.com
310-255-3651
For media inquiries, please contact:
Peter D. Wilkes
pwilkes@lionsgate.com
310-255-3726
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lionsgate-to-release-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-earnings-for-fiscal-2022-and-hold-analyst-and-investor-conference-call-after-market-close-on-thursday-may-26-2022-301544961.html
SOURCE Lionsgate
