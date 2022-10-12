Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
12.10.2022 15:00:00

LIONSGATE TO RELEASE SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2023 AND HOLD ANALYST AND INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL AFTER MARKET CLOSE ON THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3, 2022

SANTA MONICA, Calif. and VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) today announced it will release its financial results for the fiscal 2023 second quarter ended September 30, 2022 after market close on Thursday, November 3. 

Lionsgate senior management will hold its analyst and investor conference call to discuss its fiscal 2023 second quarter at 6:00 P.M. ET/3:00 P.M. PT on Thursday, November 3. Interested parties may listen to the live webcast by visiting the events page on the Lionsgate corporate website or via https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=GUR0whOE. A full replay will be available starting Thursday evening, November 3, by clicking the same link.

ABOUT LIONSGATE

Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) encompasses world-class motion picture and television studio operations aligned with the STARZ premium global subscription platform to bring a unique and varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers around the world. The Company's film, television, subscription and location-based entertainment businesses are backed by a 17,000-title library and a valuable collection of iconic film and television franchises. A digital age company driven by its entrepreneurial culture and commitment to innovation, the Lionsgate brand is synonymous with bold, original, relatable entertainment for audiences worldwide.

