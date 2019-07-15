Lipid POC Lipid Testing Market, 2019-2023

|
This new 340-page report contains 36 tables, and provides a comprehensive analysis of the POC lipid testing market, including trends, dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities for instrument and consumable suppliers. This report will help diagnostic product suppliers develop effective business, RandD and marketing strategies for the global POC lipid testing market.
Rationale
The growing economic pressures on hospitals, coupled with advances in diagnostic Technologies, intensifying competition among suppliers and physicians, and changing consumer demands are shifting diagnostic testing from hospitals and commercial laboratories closer to the patient.
Market Segmentation Analysis
- Review of three POC market segments, including their dynamics, trends, structure,
size, growth and major suppliers.
- Five-year test volume and reagent sales forecasts for lipid tests
by market segment:
- Physician Offices/Group Practices
- Emergency Rooms
- Ambulatory Care Centers
Competitive Assessments
- Assessments of major POC suppliers and emerging market entrants,
including their sales, product portfolios, marketing tactics, joint ventures,
and new products in RandD.
Strategic Recommendations
- Specific opportunities for new instruments and reagent systems with potentially
significant market appeal during the next five years.
- Design criteria for POC testing products.
- Alternative business expansion strategies.
- Potential market entry barriers and risks.
Methodology
This report is based on a combination of primary and secondary sources of information, including review of the latest technical and business publications, manufacturer product literature, industry analyst reports, and VPGMarketResearch's proprietary data files.
Contains 340 pages and 36 tables
Companies Profiled
Competitive Assessments
Abbott
Accriva
Agilent Technologies
Axis-Shield
Beckman Coulter/Danaher
Becton Dickinson
Bio/Data
bioMerieux
Bio-Rad
Cepheid
Chrono-Log
Corgenix
Decode Genetics
Diagnostica Stago
Diamedix
DiaSorin
Eiken Chemical
EKF Diagnostics
Fujirebio
Grifols
Helena Laboratories
Hologic
Horiba
Instrumentation Laboratory/Werfen
Kyowa Medex
Leica Biosystems
Lonza
Nihon Kohden
Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics
Polymedco
Qiagen
Roche
SDIX
Sekisui Diagnostics
Sequenom
Siemens Healthineers
Sienco
Sysmex
Takara Bio
Thermo Fisher
Tosoh
Wako
