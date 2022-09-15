Lipocine Announces Favorable Regulatory Pathway On LPCN 1154 For Post-Partum Depression

(RTTNews) - Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has agreed with Lipocine's proposal for establishing the efficacy of LPCN 1154 through a single pivotal pharmacokinetic bridge to an approved IV infusion brexanolone via a 505(b)(2) NDA filing.

In Thursday pre-market trade, LPCN was trading at $0.5716 up $0.02 or 3.83%.

Lipocine plans additional work in parallel to pursue a well differentiated label.

LPCN 1154 is an oral neuroactive steroid being developed for the treatment of Post-Partum Depression. It is a non-invasive oral product candidate comprised of brexanolone, an endogenous positive allosteric modulator of ?-aminobutyric acid or "GABA" receptor. Lipocine has demonstrated that the brexanolone exposure of LPCN 1154 is similar to the levels observed in third trimester pregnant women samples.

Lipocine plans to initiate a pilot pharmacokinetic bridge study of LPCN 1154 and an FDA approved IV infusion brexanolone in the fourth quarter of 2022, with results expected in the first quarter of 2023.