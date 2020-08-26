Liqid Wins 2020 Artificial Intelligence Breakthrough Award

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AI Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market today, today announced that Liqid, provider of the world's most-comprehensive composable infrastructure platform, has been selected as winner of the "AI Platform Innovation Award" in the 2020 AI Breakthrough Awards program for Liqid's Command Center composable infrastructure software.

The Liqid composable infrastructure platform delivers software-defined, adaptive resource allocation across bare metal via Liqid's ultra-low-latency intelligent fabric to ensure significant increases in data agility, capacity and bandwidth. Liqid Command Center composable infrastructure software delivers dramatic improvements for data center resource utilization and efficiency, including software licenses, to improve overall total cost of ownership and significantly improve data center efficiency.

With Liqid Command Center software, resources are directed to whatever application requires them, while hardware can be added as required without having to deploy bundled converged systems that provide uneven performance. Accelerator technologies such as GPU, NVMe, FPGA, storage class memory, and networking can be pooled and deployed at bare metal in previously impossible quantities via Command Center across PCI-Express, Infiniband, and Ethernet. With right-sized, bare-metal servers defined through software, resources can be released for other purposes once a task is complete.

"As data volume and associated performance needs evolve and artificial intelligence becomes either the primary function or a compelling feature of today's most valuable business applications, siloed converged and hyperconverged architectures leave equipment sitting idle," said Sumit Puri, CEO and Cofounder, Liqid. "Liqid has innovated an approach to infrastructure capable of adapting the enhanced resources to each phase in the AI workflow as is required, ensuring significant increases in data agility, capacity and bandwidth."

The mission of the AI Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of AI and machine learning related categories, including AI platforms, Deep Learning, Smart Robotics, Business Intelligence, Natural Language Processing, industry specific AI applications and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,750 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

"Liqid's innovative platform is an exciting and impressive breakthrough for next-generation applications, including AI, IoT, DevOps, Cloud and Edge computing and beyond," said James Johnson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. "By dynamically composing physical servers on demand from pools of bare-metal resources, Liqid boosts organizations' infrastructure performance for artificial intelligence, accelerating time-to-value for AI deployments. We extend a hearty congratulations to the entire Liqid team for their well-deserved industry recognition and 'AI Platform Innovation Award' designation."

Liqid has collaborated with organizations to create one of the industry's fastest GPU supercomputers with off-the-shelf components and has created one of the industry's fastest single-socket servers with composable NVMe storage. Liqid has also worked with the University of Illinois at Chicago to deploy infrastructure that amplifies adaptive GPU computing performance for visually intensive scientific research.

