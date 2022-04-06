LIQUID SOUL MARKETING AGENCY CELEBRATES 20TH ANNIVERSARY, PROMOTES MANAGING PARTNER HAMILTON BROWN TO PRESIDENT

Culturally driven, full-service marketing agency celebrates 20 years in business and appoints new president.

ATLANTA, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LIQUID SOUL , a culturally driven, full-service marketing agency, has reached a milestone in business and success! Celebrating its 20th year anniversary as a leader in entertainment and sports marketing, LIQUID SOUL is bursting at the seams in growth and has made significant shifts in expanding the agency's services and leadership team.

After 20 years of business success and industry impact, our company continues to be a leader in entertainment and sports media marketing.

"After 20 years of business success and industry impact, our company continues to be a leader in entertainment and sports media marketing. We've had an exciting journey, thus far, but we know that with great success comes great growth and we are happy to report that LIQUID SOUL is experiencing a busy season of significant expansion and elevation. Over the last three years, we have expanded into healthcare, biopharmaceuticals, enterprise technology, retail, consumer products, government and politics, and we're very excited about what more lies ahead." Tirrell D. Whittley, CEO & Founder - LIQUID SOUL

To see highlights from Liquid Soul's 20th Anniversary Celebration, please click here .

As LIQUID SOUL continues to grow, strong and excellent leadership is necessary. Hamilton Brown, who joined the agency in 2017 as the agency's Los Angeles Office Managing Partner and Head of Brand Strategy, has been promoted to President of LIQUID SOUL. Throughout his career, Brown's influence and expertise in branding and product innovation have been recognized with award-winning, and memorable advertising campaigns, including the Old Spice "The Man, Your Man Can Smell Like" campaign with former NFL'er Isaiah Mustafa. Since then, Brown has been lauded as a "40 under 40 Brand Innovator" (2015) and an iMedia Top 25 Marketing Innovator (2015), and has successfully integrated celebrities and cultural figures including Wanda Sykes, Rob Dyrdek, Eva Marcille-Sterling, Ludacris, athletes Carmelo Anthony, Brian Urlacher, Ray Lewis, Tony Stewart and many others into innovative campaigns. He has, successfully, built a reputation as a game-changer who transforms businesses and brands, and his track record, after joining LIQUID SOUL, continues to prove his intention to do much more of the same.

"I am very excited and want to thank our CEO, Tirrell D. Whittley, and our leadership for entrusting me with this appointment. It allows me to leverage my experience from brand-building and portfolio business management to serve our organization and our clients. Every single day, I get to do what I love as a professional, and that is integrating culture, target audiences and our clients' businesses together. My experience, inextricably, aligns with LIQUID SOUL's mission to help brands organically connect with the target audience they serve and continue to bring a "cool factor" that makes long-lasting business-building results." Hamilton Brown, President - LIQUID SOUL

"As CEO and Founder of LIQUID SOUL, this promotion was a natural progression based on Hamilton's unrelenting commitment to the company's success and forward progress. He has proven to be a valuable asset and has added, tremendously, to our overall business and culture. Coming to the table with deep advertising, branding and marketing leadership experience, our clients trust and appreciate his leadership and drive. I'm excited about his elevation and look forward to the dynamic impacts he will continue to have on our company." Tirrell D. Whittley, CEO & Founder - LIQUID SOUL

ABOUT LIQUID SOUL

LIQUID SOUL is a culturally driven, full-service marketing agency that helps brands connect organically with consumers through marketing programs, branded content, community outreach, live experiences, influencer engagement, digital and social media. Strategic insights, brand objectives, inspired creativity, and flawless execution are what allow LIQUID SOUL to deliver best-in-class campaigns. Established in 2001, LIQUID SOUL dominates a unique niche category of services in which sports, entertainment, politics (LIQUID SOUL POLITICO), tech, retail finance, and consumer brands have come to leverage time and time again. We are 100% dedicated to quality customer service, superior performance, metrics, and results. For more information, visit www.goliquidsoul.com and follow on social media @GoLiquidSoul.

