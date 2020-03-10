Liquid Waste Management Markets to 2027: Analysis by Service, Source, Industry and Geography

DUBLIN, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Liquid Waste Management Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 To 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The liquid waste management market was valued at US$ 87.3 billion in 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. The diminishing availability for safe drinking water globally supports market growth.



Development of new industries for fulfilling the rising consumer demand resulted in a significant rise in wastewater generation globally. The liquid waste that is being disposed of from industrial and manufacturing units contains toxic materials. Thereby, increases the demand for liquid waste management activities.



The increasing rates of water-borne disease globally demand more liquid waste and wastewater treatment activities. For instance, The WHO/UNICEF Joint Monitoring Programme Report 2017 suggests that in 2015 29% of the global population lacked safe drinking water service. Moreover, 3.4 million deaths caused due to water-borne disease that is the leading reason for death globally. However, in 2013 and 2014, a water-borne disease caused 289 illness cases and 17 deaths in the U.S.



The liquid waste management industry is highly competitive and fragmented. The top provider of liquid waste management is providing improved services for better treatment and disposal of liquid waste.



Industrial Developments

In November 2018 , GFL Environmental Inc. acquired Future Environmental. The Future Environmental is an Illinois based company that offers oil collection and other industrial services. Through the acquisition, GFL Environmental aims to expand its geographic presence in states such as Illinois , Indianan, and Ohio among others.

In November 2015, Chemtex, a leading manufacturer of sorbent products that are used to clean spills of oil on both land and water announced to inaugurate a new manufacturing unit in the U.S.A. Chemtex is the only manufacturers of sorbent products that offer delivery with a day or two for the entire seaboard of North America.

Key Market Movements

Globally, the liquid waste management market is rising at a CAGR of 3.6% for the estimated period from 2019 to 2027

North America dominated the global liquid waste management market in the year 2018. Dominance led by the presence of major liquid waste management providers in the region. The growth is supported by strict government laws and regulations in the North America region. Moreover, the presence of skilled and expert workforce that is required to monitor the liquid waste management process supports the market growth.

Europe is expected to grow considerably during the forecast period due to the rising demand for wastewater management due to the growing number of smart cities in the region. Moreover, the region is investing considerably in the up-gradation of technology used in liquid waste management.

is expected to grow considerably during the forecast period due to the rising demand for wastewater management due to the growing number of smart cities in the region. Moreover, the region is investing considerably in the up-gradation of technology used in liquid waste management. The pharmaceutical industry expected to grow at a considerable rate during the forecast period due to the increasing generation of liquid wastes in medicine manufacturing plants globally. For instance, UK Water Industry Research in 2014 suggests that around 160 sewage treatment studies showed the presence of a few common drugs in the final effluent that can affect the whole ecosystem. Thereby, drives the market growth.

The source segment is subdivided into Residential, Industrial, and Commercial. The residential segment holds the market share of around 43% in the overall liquid waste management market. Dominance is supported by factors such as increasing urbanization.

