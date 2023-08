Liquidators of Hin Leong, top creditor HSBC seeking repayment in civil suit

THE court-appointed liquidators of beleaguered oil trader Hin Leong Trading, as well as its largest creditor HSBC , are seeking US$3.5 billion from the company’s founder Lim Oon Kuin (better known as OK Lim) as well as his children Evan Lim Chee Meng and Lim Huey Ching. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times Zum vollständigen Artikel