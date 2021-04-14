LiquidFrameworks Ends the First Quarter of 2021 at Nearly 125% of Sales Goal

HOUSTON, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LiquidFrameworks announced today that it executed a highly successful first quarter in 2021, with sales results at 125% of goal.

LiquidFrameworks' Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales, David Levitt, attributes the growth to the foreseeable ramp up in oil production over the coming months. "As optimism around the vaccine rollout continues and the corresponding increase in energy demand, service companies in the energy industry are preparing for their service volume to increase," Levitt remarks. "However, the need to keep job costs low while capturing every billable dollar is still a necessity. Savvy companies are embracing technology, such as FieldFX, to digitally transform their field operations and maximize revenues."

The FieldFX product suite from LiquidFrameworks is the primary enabler of digital transformation for companies in the energy industry that target major financial and operational improvements to their business. FieldFX is a cloud-based mobile field operations software suite designed to manage contracts, quotes, equipment, jobs and field tickets along with customer-specific electronic forms such as safety incidents, inspections and other operational data reports. FieldFX was designed specifically for field personnel, in order to increase usability and, therefore, increase and accelerate the value of the implementations. The FieldFX solution also works both online and offline, which is critical for service companies in the energy industry.

"Our domain expertise in this industry has led us to become the de facto standard for service companies throughout the energy value chain," Levitt added. "This industry is experiencing a digital transformation, focusing on the elimination of paper quotes, tickets and forms and FieldFX customers are leading the charge."

"Automating processes in the field is a win for all parties involved," said Travis Parigi, CEO and founder of LiquidFrameworks. "This quarter has been a fantastic way to start 2021 and I am confident the momentum generated by our team will propel us through another successful year."

To learn more about how mobile field operations management solutions can add value to your service company, visit www.liquidframeworks.com.

About LiquidFrameworks

LiquidFrameworks is a leading provider of cloud-based, mobile field operations management solutions serving the energy, industrial and environmental services industries. LiquidFrameworks' FieldFX® solution provides companies with numerous benefits, including increased and accelerated revenue capture, increased cash flow, improved contract compliance, increased invoice accuracy and improved customer responsiveness. LiquidFrameworks is based in Houston, Texas. To join the conversation, follow @LquidFrameworks on Twitter.

Media Contact:

Emily Rhodes

(713) 552-9250

www.liquidframeworks.com

PR Contact:

Bryan Spevak

512.387.3703

bryan.spevak@anthonybarnum.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liquidframeworks-ends-the-first-quarter-of-2021-at-nearly-125-of-sales-goal-301269020.html

SOURCE LiquidFrameworks