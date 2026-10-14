Liquidia Settles All Litigation With United Therapeutics; Shares Rise

(RTTNews) - Liquidia Corp. (LQDA) is a biopharmaceutical company that announced it has entered into a global settlement agreement with United Therapeutics Corp. (UTHR) resolving all six pending litigation matters between the companies.

The litigation primarily centred on patent disputes involving Liquidia's YUTREPIA and United Therapeutics' treprostinil-based therapies, as well as antitrust claims related to Treprostinil Injection.

The settlement follows the September 30, 2026, ruling by the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware that two United Therapeutics patent claims were valid and that Liquidia infringed them.

According to the settlement terms, Liquidia will pay a net $380.7 million in multiple instalments through 2027 under the related agreements. The company will continue commercialising YUTREPIA for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), ensuring uninterrupted patient access to the therapy.

YUTREPIA is an inhaled dry-powder formulation of treprostinil used to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a serious condition characterised by high blood pressure in the arteries of the lungs.

Under the financial terms, Liquidia will make a net payment of $175 million to United Therapeutics (UTHR) within 30 business days. The amount reflects UTHR's payments to Liquidia to settle antitrust litigation related to Treprostinil Injection.

Liquidia will also pay an additional $145.4 million in two equal instalments of $72.7 million, due by Jan. 31, 2027, and April 30, 2027.

In connection with the settlement, Liquidia has entered into agreements with parties holding interests in the antitrust litigation related to Treprostinil Injection.

Under those agreements, the company will pay an aggregate of $60.3 million this month to fully settle those parties' claims. Liquidia also terminated its promotional agreement associated with Treprostinil Injection and will no longer provide commercial support for the product.

The company expects to fund the outlined payments from ongoing YUTREPIA sales and cash on hand.

Preliminary and unaudited results from the third quarter of 2026 included YUTREPIA net product sales of $222.7 million, contributing to total cash and cash equivalents of $396.1 million as of September 30, 2026.

"We expect to rebuild our cash position and fund our planned clinical studies without requiring additional financing," said Michael Kaseta, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

LQDA has traded between $21.94 and $93.61 over the last year. The stock closed Tuesday's trade at $26.81, down 3.11%.

In overnight trading, LQDA is up 46.10% at $39.17.

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