Lirio Launches Precision Nudging™ Solution for Well Visit Adherence

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. and NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lirio, whose Precision Nudging™ solution promotes health through AI-powered behavior change, today announced the launch of a new Precision Nudging solution to encourage people to schedule and attend well visit appointments with their healthcare providers. The solution was co-developed with Rochester Regional Health (RRH) in New York to encourage more women to follow recommended well visit schedules.

Well visits in general are considered an important element of preventative care, providing early detection of potential health issues, and lowering the cost of care. Well visits for women in particular have evolved significantly since the passage of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) in 2010 from acute and urgent interventions to a preventative focus on screenings, evaluation, counseling, and immunization, among other measures. Still, 40% of women are not aware that they are eligible for well visits at no cost under the ACA, and one-third (1/3) of all women aged 18-44 do not follow recommended well visit schedules.

"Well visits are an incredibly effective clinical intervention for proactive management of one's health, preventative care, and early detection of diseases and conditions," said Chandra Osborn, PhD, MPH, Lirio's Chief Behavioral Officer. "Favorable health outcomes from well visits include better quality of life and lower cost of care, but there are many cognitive and emotional barriers that conspire to prevent well visit adherence."

Lirio's well visit solution leverages its proprietary behavior change AI platform to overcome the barriers identified in peer-reviewed scientific literature with over 200 behavioral interventions. Early R&D results of the Precision Nudging solution demonstrate that Lirio's approach to personalization drives up to six times greater well visit adherence and is particularly effective with hard-to-engage populations such as racial minorities and low-income households. The deployment with RRH is focused exclusively on women's well visits and is designed as a clinical trial for which Lirio has submitted for Independent Review Board (IRB) approval.

"Rochester Regional Health is proud to partner with the communities we serve to support and empower women in proactively managing their health," said Meghan Aldrich, DNP, Vice President of Women's Health. "Lirio's Well Visit solution allows us to reach a larger population with personalized messaging and drive better health outcomes for women in our community."

Lirio's behavior change AI platform combines behavioral science and artificial intelligence with Precision Nudging™ technology to move as many people as possible along their unique journeys to better health. Like precision medicine's individualized treatment plans, Precision Nudging™ allows Lirio to apply tailored behavioral interventions to overcome person-specific barriers to action. Interventions are delivered at the right time and place to drive scalable behavior change, effectively engage and activate individuals to make appropriate health decisions and take recommended actions to preserve and improve their health. The company was recently awarded Inc.'s 2021 Best Workplaces and is HITRUST®-certified for information security.



