Lisa A. Zdinak, M.D. Selected by BTL to be the Recipient of Their New EMFACE™ Face-Lifting Device in New York City!

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EMFACE™ is the first FDA cleared, non-invasive aesthetic device that simultaneously tightens facial muscles and lifts loose skin along the jawline and under the chin.

EMFACE™ is the first face-lifting device to use a patented technology of muscle contraction and skin-heating.

Doctor Lisa Zdinak was chosen by BTL as one of only five physicians in NYC to be given the EMFACE™ device. The selection was based upon her role as a popular physician-trainer and her pioneering use of the sequential combination of radiofrequency energy and electromagnetic energy to lift skin and tighten muscle. She has performed thousands of procedures in her boutique practice in Manhattan's Upper West Side, Precision Aesthetics. Dr. Zdinak has travelled the globe and taught other physicians around the world how to get the best results from their techniques.

EMFACE™ achieves its result via the simultaneous delivery of two powerful technologies: monopolar radiofrequency skin-tightening combined with High Intensity Focused Electromagnetic [HIFES™] energy to tighten the facial muscles.

HIFES™ uses a powerful but comfortable and safe amount of fast moving electromagnetic stimulation to contract the facial muscles hundreds of times faster than one can do alone.

"EMFACE packs a one-two punch to get your facial muscles in shape again while tightening any loose skin that has lost its grip!"—Lisa A. Zdinak, M.D.

EMFACE™ with its unrivalled combination of mRF and HIFES™ has finally granted Dr. Zdinak's wish after 15 years of brow-beating the device manufacturer:

"Give me a device that tightens the muscles of the face!"—Lisa A. Zdinak, M.D.

EMFACE™ has a profound effect on loose skin along the jawline and—more importantly—EMFACE™ HIFES™selectively strengthens the muscles that lift up the face to restore the natural muscle balance lost to the perpetual "tug-of-war" with time and gravity.

After four EMFACE™ treatment sessions, patients enjoy on average 37% wrinkle reduction, 23% lifting effect and 30% increase in muscle tone. EMFACE™ treats the full face in 20 minutes with NO NEEDLES! EMFACE™ can be safely used on all skin types with no skin-tone restrictions and no downtime!

EMFACETM therapy feels like a hot Swedish tapping massage with soothing mechanical vibrations. There is no downtime. Most patients undergo four (4) treatments scheduled once or twice a week. A treatment typically takes about twenty (20) minutes depending on the treated area. Patients have reported improvements after a single treatment session. The benefits of EMFACE™ continue to improve over the next three to six months.

Lisa A. Zdinak, M.D. is recognized as a go-to expert in the field of non-invasive face and body rejuvenation. Dr. Zdinak frequently lectures to medical professionals and media consultants on the latest aesthetic technologies and techniques. She is a respected physician instructor and has lectured extensively in the United States and abroad. She is a faculty lecturer to the World Congress on Anti-Aging and Aesthetic Medicine in Paris and Monte Carlo, and has been featured on Fox News, CBS News, WPIX News as well as in the New York Times, Vogue, Elle, People, Health Magazine, and In Touch magazines.

Dr. Lisa Zdinak attends her clientele at 10 West 74th Street in Manhattan's historic Upper West Side neighborhood.

For More Information Contact John Aslanian 212-799-1411

www.precisionaestheticsmd.com 10 West 74TH Street, Suite 1A, New York, NY 10023

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lisa-a-zdinak-md-selected-by-btl-to-be-the-recipient-of-their-new-emface-face-lifting-device-in-new-york-city-301627811.html

SOURCE Precision Aesthetics