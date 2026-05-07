Alphatec Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2AP5V / ISIN: US02081G2012
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07.05.2026 18:07:14
Lisanti Capital Dumps $5.4 Million Alphatec Stake as Medical Device Maker Struggles
On May 6, 2026, Lisanti Capital Growth disclosed in an SEC filing that it sold out its entire stake in Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC), an estimated $5.42 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to a recent SEC filing dated May 6, 2026, Lisanti Capital Growth liquidated its entire position in Alphatec, selling 372,407 shares. The estimated transaction value was $5.42 million, calculated using the average unadjusted closing price for the first quarter of 2026. The quarter-end value of the position decreased by $7.84 million, capturing both the trade and share price movement over the period.Alphatec is a U.S.-based medical technology company specializing in innovative solutions for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company leverages a direct sales model and a network of independent distributors to deliver a broad range of proprietary devices and biologics to healthcare providers nationwide.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Alphatec Holdings Inc
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04.05.26
|Ausblick: Alphatec legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
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23.02.26
|Ausblick: Alphatec stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
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09.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Alphatec zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)