Lisata Therapeutics Acquires Marea Therapeutics; Announces Concurrent Private Placement

(RTTNews) - Lisata Therapeutics (LSTA) has acquired Marea Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company harnessing the latest advances in human genetics to develop next-generation medicines for cardioendocrine diseases. The acquisition was structured as a stock-for-stock transaction pursuant to which all of Marea's outstanding equity interests were exchanged based on a fixed exchange ratio for a combination of 1,793,129 shares of Lisata common stock and 211,365.213 shares of Series C non-voting convertible preferred stock.

Marea Therapeutics' lead product candidate, MAR001, is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company is also advancing MAR002 for the treatment of acromegaly. Concurrent with the acquisition, Lisata entered into a definitive purchase agreement for the sale of Series C non-voting convertible preferred stock in a private placement financing, which is expected to result in gross proceeds to Lisata of approximately $225 million before deducting placement agent and other offering expenses. Lisata plans to use the net proceeds primarily to advance MAR001/005 and MAR002 through key clinical milestones, including the completion of an ongoing Phase 2b trial in patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia, as well as a Phase 2 trial in patients with acromegaly.

As a result of the transactions, equity holders of Lisata immediately prior to the acquisition will own approximately 2.39% of Lisata's common stock, equity holders of Marea immediately prior to the acquisition will own approximately 59.54% of Lisata's common stock and investors in the private placement financing will own approximately 38.07% of Lisata's common stock.

At previous close on NasdaqCM, Lisata Therapeutics shares are trading at $1.47.

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