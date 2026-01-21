Lisata Therapeutics Aktie

WKN DE: A3DWGC / ISIN: US1280583022

21.01.2026 13:37:25

Lisata Therapeutics Agrees To Be Acquired By Kuva Labs In $4/shr Cash Deal

(RTTNews) - Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (LSTA), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, on Wednesday said the company has entered into a binding term sheet to be acquired by privately held Kuva Labs, Inc.

Under the agreement, Kuva will launch a tender offer to acquire all outstanding Lisata shares for $4 per share in cash.

The company's shareholders will also receive two contingent value rights tied to future regulatory and licensing milestones.

The shareholders would be eligible to receive contingent value rights of up to $2 per share in cash.

The first CVR of $1 per share would be payable within 12 months after the reversion of Greater China rights to certepetide from Qilu Pharmaceutical.

A second CVR of $1 per share would be payable upon Kuva filing a regulatory application to commercialize certepetide in any indication.

The $4 per share cash offer represents an approximate 85% premium to Lisata's most recent closing price, rising to about 180% including both CVRs.

The transaction has been unanimously approved by the boards of both companies, with a definitive agreement expected before February 27.

In the pre-market trading, Lisata Therapeutics is 86.11% higher at $4.0200 on the Nasdaq.

Nachrichten zu Lisata Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs

Analysen zu Lisata Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Lisata Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs 3,40 -0,58%

