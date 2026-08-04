Lisata Therapeutics Aktie
WKN DE: A3DWGC / ISIN: US1280583022
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04.08.2026 14:27:46
Lisata Therapeutics Seeks $2 Mln Termination Fee Over Merger Dispute With Kuva, Cuts 72% Workforce
(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (LSTA) announced it has filed a lawsuit against Kuva Labs Inc. and its subsidiary, Kuva Acquisition Corp., in the Delaware Court of Chancery over breach of the merger agreement.
The company is seeking, among other things, damages for the benefit of its stockholders and the $2 million termination fee Lisata is owed under the merger agreement.
The clinical-stage pharmaceutical company added that its Board is evaluating strategic alternatives to enhance stockholder value, which will include, but are not limited to, an acquisition, merger, reverse merger, other business combination, sales of assets, liquidation and dissolution, among other strategic transactions.
As part of its efforts to reduce operating expenses, Lisata has implemented a workforce reduction of about 72 per cent of its full-time employees, including the Executive Vice President of R&D and the Chief Medical Officer positions.
Meanwhile, certain members of the separated staff may be engaged as external consultants for a period of time, as necessary.
In the pre-market hours, LSTA is trading at $1.07, up 2.88 percent on the Nasdaq.
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