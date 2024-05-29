Listen in on ALK’s Capital Markets Day on 4 June 2024

ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKBLF) will host a Capital Markets Day on 4 June at 13.00-17.00.



We cordially invite investors, analysts, and other interested stakeholders to listen in on our Capital Markets Day 2024, where we will share highlights from our strategy review and elaborate on key priorities and value drivers.

During the day, members of ALK’s Leadership team will cover a number of topics including global leadership in respiratory allergy, key markets and growth drivers, R&D, and ALK’s manufacturing processes and capabilities.

The speakers are as follows:

13.00 CEO keynote

Peter Halling, President & CEO

13.30 Key Markets

Søren Niegel, EVP Commercial Operations

Jacob Glenting, SVP Global Marketing, Partner Markets & China

Flora Beiche-Scholz, SVP Region Europe

15.00 R&D

Henriette Mersebach, EVP R&D

Peter Sejer Andersen, SVP Research & Drug Discovery

15.40 Product Supply

Christian G. Houghton, EVP Product Supply

16.15 Financials

Claus Steensen Sølje, EVP and CFO

Please see the attached file for a detailed program.

The Capital Markets Day will be webcasted live and will also be available for replay on ALK’s website: https://ir.alk.net/cmd-2024. The presentation slides will be available same place before the meeting starts.

Institutional investors are also welcome to participate in person. Please contact Per Plotnikof, if you have not signed up already.

ALK-Abelló A/S

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, tel. +45 4574 7527, mobile +45 2261 2525

Media: Maiken Riise Andersen, tel. +45 5054 1434

About ALK

ALK is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on allergy and allergic asthma. It markets allergy immunotherapy treatments and other products and services for people with allergy and allergy doctors. Headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark, ALK employs around 2,900 people worldwide and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Find more information at www.alk.net.

Attachment