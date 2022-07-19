Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
19.07.2022 15:07:00

Listen to The Beatles' Music As You've Never Heard it Before.

Pianist Stephen Marks Releases CD Containing the Most Unique Renditions Ever Heard of 25 Beatles Melodies. This album is certain to become one of the best-selling instrumental musical albums of all time.  The Beatles Haunting Melodies

MIAMI, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Click here to listen to 40-50 second previews of all 25 songs at BeatlesHauntingMelodies.com

(PRNewsfoto/Marks Music)

Stephen Marks reveals The Beatles unique genius by stripping down their music to their one most overlooked component; Their melodies, which Marks contends to be superior to any melodies written by anyone of any genre in music history.

This CD is certain to have massive universal appeal to all Beatle fans worldwide. Even those unfamiliar with their music will believe that they are listening to Beethoven or one of the great classical composers.

Marks' uniquely elegant style of playing is perfect for these melodies, and this CD will emotionally move every listener, just as The Beatles did.    

Listen to "And I Love Her", "In my Life", "Norwegian Wood", "Michelle", "If I Fell", "Love", "Because", "Happy Just to Dance With You", "While My Guitar Gently Weeps", "I'll Follow the Sun", "Yesterday", "Girl", "I Will", "Julia", "Here, There & Everywhere", "Something", "I'll Be Back", "Back Seat of My Car", "Things We Said Today", "Junk", "Not a Second Time", "I Me Mine", and "Good Night"   

Stephen Marks is available for interviews.  For more information, contact Marks Music at (305) 900-7747.

Marks Music
(305) 900-7747
stephenqmarks@gmail.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/listen-to-the-beatles-music-as-youve-never-heard-it-before-301588279.html

SOURCE Marks Music

