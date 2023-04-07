Listen to the echo of memory, the International Zijin Grass Volunteers inherit historical memory

NANJING, China, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During the Qingming Festival, from April 2 to 4, the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by the Japanese Invaders held the 2023 "Qingming Festival Walking Activity at the burial site of the victims of the Nanjing Massacre and the Qingming Festival Ceremony for the Victims of the Nanjing Massacre.

At the event site and in the exhibition hall of the memorial hall, a group of volunteers wearing purple vests told the history of the Nanjing Massacre to the visiting audience. They were Zijin Grass volunteers.

When the memory of Nanjing became the memory of the world, people of different nationalities walked into this bloody and tearful time, becoming listeners of history and sowers of peace. Amanda, a 22-year-old American student studying abroad, is a graduate student majoring in Chinese at Nanjing University. This year is her third year as a volunteer. "By understanding history, we can also better understand what peace is and how to build peace." To listen to the echo of memory from her perspective, please visit:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=raOX71C8tzI

Since the establishment of Zijin Grass Volunteer Service Team in 1994, the number of registered volunteers has increased year by year, reaching 23,918. And more and more international volunteers participate. As of now, the memorial hall has gathered nearly 400 Zijin Grass international volunteers from 37 countries and regions.

In the future, it is hoped that more volunteers will participate in the voluntary activities of the memorial hall and convey the vision of peace.

