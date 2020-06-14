Listen to Your Key Accounts: Understand the Voice of Your FI/Fintech Customer

BOSTON, June 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Measuring and monitoring the customer experience (CX) is important to any organization, and nowhere more important than in payments, where corporates have so much on the line. Among key accounts—those that represent the largest part of a business's revenue—understanding the voice of the customer is vital.

Mercator Advisory Group has developed a "high touch" approach to assessing the needs of financial institutions' and financial technology (fintech) firms' most important customers by interviewing them and listening to them "in the wild." For example, customer service can be evaluated at the sales representative level, customer service level, and product delivery level. Each of these can be broken down further to assess their attributes of timeliness, professionalism, knowledgeability, and willingness to go the extra mile, etc.

Some of the Many Benefits of this Program Include:



An early warning system for accounts in jeopardy

Clear guidance for a continuous improvement process

Valuable input for contract negotiations

Both account level (for account-based marketing, or ABM) and enterprise level results

Key insights for important areas like associate training and company policies

Deliverables of the Program:

The dissemination of insights from a program of this nature can take many forms. Mercator will work with your organization to develop deliverables that have the most immediate and lasting impact. Whatever form you choose, the deliverables will be focused on communicating the organization's strengths along with opportunities for improvement. Some of the more successful reporting tools include:



Dashboards

"Town hall" meetings

Account team planning sessions

Individual, issue-specific brainstorming

