Listen Up: Less than 25% of Adults Take Precautions to Protect Their Hearing -- Why That Matters and the Importance of Practicing Healthy Hearing Habits

As ear health conditions increasingly impact consumers' lives, Lipo-FlavonoidⓇ reveals new survey data demonstrating the need for ear health education and healthier listening habits

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Are your ears ringing? Ear-related health conditions like tinnitus and hearing loss are increasingly impacting American adults, yet ear health maintenance and protection remain under-prioritized steps of consumers' health and wellness routines. Adults of all ages willingly choose not to prioritize their hearing health despite knowing the risks that neglect can have on both short and long-term ear health, according to a survey commissioned by Lipo-Flavonoid®, the #1 doctor recommended ear health supplement for ringing in the ears, and conducted online by The Harris Poll among over 2,000 American adults*.

The American Tinnitus Association estimates that 50 million Americans suffer from tinnitus, a medical condition marked by the presence of an internal sound when no external source is present. Tinnitus is often accompanied by other ear-related ailments, like hearing loss, and impacts an increasing number of adults of all ages. This heightened onset can be attributed to myriad reasons, from the long-term effects of COVID-19 and pandemic-related stressors to unsafe listening habits in loud environments.

While there is no known cure for tinnitus, there are ways to both mitigate symptoms and prevent its development. However, the Lipo-Flavonoid survey reveals an urgent need for ear health education.

Listening Habits

According to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders, noise-induced hearing loss is one of the most common causes of tinnitus . A primary contributing factor to that damage is not turning the volume low enough, especially with the use of earbuds. Lipo-Flavonoid found that:

31% of adults say they frequently use earbuds for more than one hour per day, the recommended time limit by The World Health Organization (WHO) . Almost half (47%) of those ages 18-34 say they do.

than one hour per day, the . Almost half (47%) of those ages 18-34 say they do. Only 22% of adults are aware that using earbuds at unsafe levels is damaging, and 21% enjoy their music most when it's played at a higher level. That percentage increases to 30% among adults ages 18-34.

32% of Americans don't care if their earbud volume is higher than what's considered healthy. That percentage jumps to 49% among those ages 18-34.

Only 10% of adults know how to check the decibel level of the sounds they're listening to when using earbuds. (WHO recommends a daily safe volume level below 85 dB. )

Protection and Prevention

In addition to unsafe listening habits, many adults are skipping out on important steps to protect their hearing and prevent ailments like tinnitus and hearing loss from developing:

47% of Americans feel that it's inevitable that they will need a hearing aid when they get older.

Yet only 22% of Americans take precautions to protect their hearing, including wearing earplugs, when exposed to loud noises and taking listening breaks.

81% of Americans do not have their hearing checked annually. Adults ages 35-44 are slightly more diligent with that percentage dipping to 77%.

Though currently there's no known cure for tinnitus or hearing loss once it develops, there is cause for optimism. There are many ways to mitigate the experience, from simple dietary changes to sound therapies, with 77% of Americans willing to try over-the-counter supplements if they ever experience tinnitus symptoms.

"Our ear health isn't taken nearly as seriously as other aspects of our wellbeing, like dental and ocular health, and we hope to play a role in educating consumers on the importance of proactive ear health," said Orin Brown, Marketing Lead for Lipo-Flavonoid. "Ear conditions like tinnitus and hearing loss can have significant and devastating impacts on daily life — but the positive news is that there are simple ways to protect our ears and treat symptoms when they occur. We will always support and encourage individuals who begin suffering from hearing loss or tinnitus to take steps to protect their ears so they can continue to comfortably listen and enjoy their favorite music, the voices of loved ones or even a peaceful silence."

About Lipo-Flavonoid

Lipo-Flavonoid is the #1 doctor recommended ear health supplement for relief of ringing in the ears, also known as tinnitus*. Its therapeutic benefit has been widely recognized in over 50 years of use and study*. For more information on how Lipo-Flavonoid supports tinnitus sufferers, please visit lipoflavonoid.com .

Abbreviated Survey Methodology

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Bridges Consumer Healthcare from Aug 9 -Aug 11, 2022, among 2,064 U.S. adults ages 18+. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within + 2.8 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact Henry Malone (hmalone@a-g.com).

