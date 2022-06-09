HUHTAMÄKI OYJ, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 9.6.2022 AT 12:45 (EEST)

Listing prospectus for Huhtamäki Oyj’s EUR 500 million sustainability-linked bond available

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Huhtamäki Oyj announced its decision to issue a EUR 500 million sustainability-linked bond on June 1, 2022. The sustainability-linked bond will mature on June 9, 2027 and bears interest at the rate of 4.25 per cent per annum, which is subject to an increased rate upon the failure to satisfy certain sustainability performance targets.

The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has today approved the listing prospectus of the sustainability-linked bond consisting of a securities note and a registration document. The securities note and the registration document are available in English on the company's website at https://www.huhtamaki.com/en/investors/financial-information/debt-investors/.

Huhtamäki Oyj has today submitted an application for the sustainability-linked bond to be admitted to trading on the official list of sustainable bonds of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Trading on the sustainability-linked bond is expected to commence on or about June 13, 2022 under the trading code "HUHJ425027".

The sustainability-linked bond represents Huhtamaki’s first issue under its newly established Sustainability-Linked Bond Framework, and it enables Huhtamaki to connect sustainability with its funding cost and thereby incentivize the achievement of its 2030 Sustainability agenda. The chosen targets for the sustainability-linked bond are related to greenhouse gas reductions.

BNP Paribas, Citigroup Global Markets Limited, Nordea Bank Abp and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) acted as joint lead managers for the transaction.

For further information, please contact:

Tom Erander, Vice President, Treasury, Tel. +358 (0)10 686 7893

Huhtamäki Oyj

Global Communications





Important Information

The information contained herein is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa or such other countries or otherwise in such circumstances in which the release, publication or distribution would be unlawful. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, the bond in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Neither Huhtamaki, BNP Paribas, Citigroup Global Markets Limited, Nordea Bank Abp or Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ), or their representatives, accept any legal responsibility for any violation by any person, whether or not the persons contemplating investing in or divesting Huhtamaki's securities, including the bond, are aware of such restrictions or not.

This communication does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The bond has not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act”) or under the applicable securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

This communication does not constitute an offer of the bond to the public in the United Kingdom. No prospectus has been or will be approved in the United Kingdom in respect of the bond. Consequently, this communication is directed only at (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom, (ii) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order”), (iii) high net worth entities falling within Article 49(2) of the Order and (iv) other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons”). In addition, this communication is, in any event only directed at persons who are "qualified investors" pursuant to the Prospectus Regulation (2017/1129, as amended). Any investment activity to which this communication relates will only be available to, and will only be engaged with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this release or any of its contents.