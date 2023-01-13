|
13.01.2023 12:00:00
Lists and people on Mastodon
I hadn't thought to use Mastodon lists until I read the Frustration with lists chapter of Martin Fowler's Exploring Mastodon, in which he writes:I like lists because they allow me to divide up my timeline to topics I want to read about at different times. They are frustrating because the tools to manage them in Twitter are very limited, so it's more hassle to set up the kind of environment I'd like. Mastodon also has lists, sadly its current management tools are equally bad.This seemed like a good challenge for Steampipe. To tackle it, I first needed to add some new tables to the plugin to encapsulate the list APIs: mastodon_list and mastodon_list_account. I'll save that story for another time. Here I'll just show that together they enable queries like this.
