Lit Communities Sponsors Promising Pro Golfer Fatima Fernandez Cano

Former Troy Star Already a Record-Holder on Epson Tour, Eyes Return to LPGA

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fatima Fernandez Cano, the former Troy University star, is now being sponsored by Lit Communities – a Birmingham-based provider of broadband internet infrastructure nationwide – as she embarks on another season as a member of the Epson Tour with an eye toward returning to the LPGA Tour.

"This is huge for me. Now I can stay fully involved with my focus on golf without stressing about the finances," says Fatima, who moved from her native Spain to Alabama in 2013 and became one of the most accomplished players in Sunbelt Conference history during a four-year career at Troy.

Fatima's goals are ambitious. She wants to rejoin the LPGA Tour and then work her way up to No. 1 in the world, and to represent Spain in the Summer Olympics in 2024 and beyond. She's already racked up some notable accomplishments, including tying the lowest score in Epson Tour history, a third-round 61 as she won the Carlisle Arizona Women's Golf Classic in March 2022.

That was her second Epson Tour win and 10th top-10 finish. Fatima also qualified for the LPGA tour in 2021 and 2022, appearing in 17 events. As an amateur, she represented Spain in the European Ladies' Team Championship in 2015 and 2016, as well as notching eight collegiate golf tournament wins while earning her business degree from Troy.

Lauren Snider, Director of People for Lit Communities, met Fatima when they worked together several years ago at Shoal Creek Club, Alabama's top-rated golf course. "I was impressed with her then and even more so now. She's already a great golfer and competitor and we know she'll just keep getting better," Snider says. "We're delighted to be able to support her as she pursues her dreams."

The 27-year-old says she'll continue to be based in Birmingham as she travels the tournament trail. "Alabama has given me so much," Fatima says, "and I'm so grateful to Troy and now to Lit for making it possible for me to stay here while representing them around the country and the world."

About Lit Communities

Lit Communities provides a full, turnkey solution for building broadband infrastructure in communities of all sizes, enabling them to establish digital equity for their residents, businesses, and municipalities. We partner with real estate developers, municipal, county, and other governmental entities, as well as a variety of private partners to deploy last-mile fiber optic network infrastructure.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lit-communities-sponsors-promising-pro-golfer-fatima-fernandez-cano-301782659.html

SOURCE Lit Communities - LW