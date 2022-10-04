Litehouse Launches Multichannel Campaign to Celebrate Tailgating Season in the Lead Up to the Big Game

"Litehouse in the House" Campaign is a First-of-its-Kind Investment for the Brand

SANDPOINT, Idaho, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Litehouse, Inc. , the No. 1 Refrigerated Salad Dressing (RSD) brand in the U.S.1, is kicking off a new multichannel marketing campaign to support retailers and inspire consumers during football and tailgating season. Through a mix of national and market-specific tactics, including programmatic video, connected TV, streaming audio, podcasts, and shopper marketing, the "Litehouse in the House" campaign will help drive awareness and sales for the brand during football season.

Featuring an array of Litehouse dressings and dips, including the brand's popular Homestyle Ranch, Chunky Blue Cheese and new Garlic Ranch flavors, the campaign creative demonstrates how Litehouse products elevate any experience and make the ordinary extraordinary. The "Litehouse in the House" campaign and creative is a first-of-its-kind investment by Litehouse, signifying the brand's contemporization and valiant new approach to marketing and sales.

"To ensure we're able to effectively reach consumers and drive brand awareness and sales, we focused on engaging creative and strategic placements that will increase recall and prompt action," said Paul Hemingway, Vice President, Marketing and Communications at Litehouse Inc. "We worked with filmmakers specializing in visual effects to develop a series of short-form videos that use a mix of modern techniques like freeze frame, stop motion, and other 3D camera effects – a first for the category - to showcase how Litehouse dressings and dips deliciously collide with football season to create the perfect pairing."

Historically, Litehouse activates successful retail promotions around the Big Game. This is the brand's first campaign supporting the entire football season. Retailers promoting with Litehouse typically see at least 10% increase in sales ahead of the Big Game2. This strong performance, and the demand for versatile dressings and dips during football season, illustrate a powerful opportunity for retailers to promote with Litehouse for a longer window of time.

"Building on our popular Big Game promotion by expanding the campaign throughout the entire collegiate and professional football season provides a strategic opportunity for retailers to boost sales and increase basket size, while also supporting category growth," said Heidi Wieber, Brand Manager, Litehouse. "Our versatile dips and dressings are a perfect addition to any tailgating or homegating party, and whether feeding a crowd or a family, make hosting game day gatherings a breeze."

Running now through February 2023, the full-funnel "Litehouse in the House" campaign incorporates digital marketing and shopper marketing tactics that bring the campaign to life online and in-store, including:

Connected-TV advertising on channels that over index with moms, such as Food Network, Discovery, Hulu, Disney+ and more.

Influencer engagement in the primary media markets of Seattle - Tacoma area, Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and Denver.

- area, area, and Denver. Shopper marketing, in-store signage, and promotional pricing at select retailers.

Dedicated campaign landing page featuring recipes, game day tips, content and more.

featuring recipes, game day tips, content and more. Podcast advertising, including the popular new true crime podcast The Deck, hosted by Crime Junkie's Ashley Flowers . Insights show that 86% of podcast listeners take action after hearing a podcast ad4.

"The campaign's digital first strategy features engaging videos that are impossible not to watch on repeat," continued Hemingway. "I'm excited for retailers and consumers to see the campaign creative and how Litehouse dressings are an essential part of the game day experience - both on and off the field."

The "Litehouse in the House" campaign creative and media strategy was developed by Karsh Hagan. Crafted Communications, the PR agency of record for Litehouse, will lead PR efforts for the campaign, while Toast Media Group will support social media.

Litehouse dressings and dips are a perfect match for game day snacks like veggies, chips, wings, pizza and more. Litehouse products, including 20 oz Family Size Homestyle Ranch Dressing & Dip , 13 oz Chunky Blue Cheese Dressing & Dip , 12 oz Homestyle Ranch Dip and 20 oz Family Size Garlic Ranch Dressing & Dip are available in the refrigerated produce department at grocery retailers nationwide.

To learn more about the "Litehouse In The House" campaign follow Litehouse on social or visit www.LitehouseInTheHouse.com .

About Litehouse:

Litehouse, Inc. started in the Hope, Idaho restaurant of the Hawkins family over 50 years ago. Since then, it has become a leader in refrigerated salad dressings, dips, sauces, cheese, and other innovative consumer packaged goods, manufacturing these delicious products at its five U.S. facilities based in Idaho, Michigan, Utah, and Virginia. Litehouse offers its diverse portfolio of products through general retail, e-commerce, foodservice, deli, member stores, and value-added goods, where Litehouse products are featured in meal and salad kits. Litehouse is proud to be 100% employee-owned, and each one of the employee-owners delivers on high standards of quality and innovation.

For more information, visit www.litehousefoods.com , Facebook , Instagram , Pinterest , and Twitter .

1 IRI Total US MULO and Nielsen Homescan

2 Average sales from 2020 and 2022 Q1 Big Game retail promotions

3 Gartner Consumer Priorities Survey 2022

4 Super Listeners 2021 Report

