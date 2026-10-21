Lithia & Driveway: Bryan DeBoer To Serve As Both Chairman & CEO

(RTTNews) - Lithia & Driveway (LAD) announced the Board has appointed Bryan DeBoer, President and Chief Executive Officer, as Chairman of the Board, effective October 19, 2026. In the expanded role, Bryan DeBoer will serve as both Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. DeBoer will continue to lead the company's strategic vision and operations execution. Sidney DeBoer will become Vice Chairman and will continue to serve on the Board. Louis Miramontes will continue to serve as Lead Independent Director.

The Board approved a dividend of $0.75 per share related to third quarter financial results. The dividend is expected to be paid on November 20, 2026 to shareholders of record on November 6, 2026.

The company ended the third quarter with approximately $1.4 billion in cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities, and availability on revolving lines of credit.

At last close on NYSE, Lithia shares were trading at $299.53.